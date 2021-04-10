Emmy Rossum Pays Emotional Tribute to Beloved Dog After the Pet’s Death

Instagram

The former ‘Shameless’ actress is mourning the loss of her adorable pet Cinnamon, calling the furry animal her ‘best boy’ and the family’s ‘best friend of nearly 14 years.’

AceShowbiz –

Emmy Rossum is mourning the death of her beloved dog Cinnamon.

The former “Shameless” star took to Instagram to share pictures and a video of her pet, as she penned an emotional tribute to the pooch.

“We lost our best friend of nearly 14 years today,” she wrote. “Cinnamon was loved by Emmy and Sam (Esmail, Emmy’s husband), by his brother Sugar and his sisters Pepper and Fiona. He loved eating, sleeping, and traveling.”

“He loved barking at children and eating discarded pizza crusts off the street. He loved being carried and he loved being loved. I will always be his mother. He was my best boy.”

<br />

Shay Mitchell was quick to offer her condolences while Hilary Swank commented, “Ahhhh, so sorry for Cinnamon’s passing.”

She’s not the only celebrity recently grieving over the loss of beloved pet.

Taraji P. Henson was forced to put down her dog due to surgery complications late last month.

She said she was “a wreck” as she told her followers, “Had to say good bye forever to my baby @kballhenson I AM GOING TO MISS MY SWEET BABY SO MUCH. KBall was so good to me. Gave me three beautiful love filled years (sic).”

“Life was rough on this lil guy,” she explained. “He had breathing issues that needed to be addressed. His trachea was the size of a straw so breathing and eating and playing was becoming very difficult for him. He had two surgeries and his Lil body couldn’t take it.”