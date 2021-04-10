Ebang refutes Bitcoin ‘China Hustle’ claims as share price falls 20% By Cointelegraph

Ebang refutes Bitcoin ‘China Hustle’ claims as share price falls 20%
The share price of Chinese mining company Ebang continues to fall, while the firm refutes claims made in a Hindenburg Research report that alleged it was pilfering American investors’ cash.
The Hindenburg Research report, published on Tuesday, described Ebang as “simply the latest chapter in the ‘China Hustle’ disguised as a Bitcoin mining play.” The report alleges that Ebang raised hundreds of millions of dollars through public offerings in the United States under the guise of operating as a Bitcoin (BTC) mining company.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.