Dr. Phil Responds To Bhad Bhabie Abuse Allegations

Dr. Phil gave an interview with NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield.
Recently, celebs and non-celebs have started the #BreakingCodeSilence movement, where they open up about the alleged abuse they faced at camps and facilities for “troubled teens.”
One of those celebs is Danielle Bregoli, aka rapper Bhad Bhabie, who rose to fame after going viral on Dr. Phil for saying, “Cash me outside.”
And a few weeks ago, Bhad Bhabie posted a video that detailed the alleged abuse she faced at Turn-About Ranch, the “therapeutic boarding school” Dr. Phil sent her to.
“For the first three days you’re there, there’s no showering. They put you in a teepee, but it’s open. You have to sit there for three days.”
“This place is all about taking away privileges,” she said. “Like, ok, yeah, the phone is a privilege, the TV, yeah. But they take away, like, necessary privileges, like sleeping on a bed, eating good food, not being cold.”
Bhad Bhabie said she also witnessed the staff physically hold down a boy who tried leaving.
At the end of the video, Bhad Bhabie demanded an apology from Dr. Phil.
A few days after Bhad Bhabie’s video was posted, Dr. Phil responded to the allegations in an interview with NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield.
“She went to Turn-About four or five years ago. If she had a bad experience, obviously I would hate that,” Dr. Phil said. “We’d be sorry about that.”
“We don’t have anything to do with what happens with guests once they leave they stage,” he continued. “That’s between the guardian and the parent, and whatever facility they go to. We’re not involved in that — we don’t have any feedback from them. So, whatever happens when they’re there, that’s between them and the facility.”
Ashleigh replied, “When you have a child like that, who’s incorrigible, what do you do? What else is there, but tough love at a ranch or where else? You can’t coddle kids like that.”
“Tough love at a fucking ranch? Tough love, to me, is like telling your kid ‘no’ when they want something. That’s tough love. Malnourishing, humiliating, screaming at, sleep depriving — that’s not fucking tough love,” she said.
In response to Dr. Phil saying that he’s “not involved,” Bhad Bhabie said, “Are you fucking nuts? My mother signed a Consent of Release of Information to send progress reports directly from Turn-About to the Dr. Phil show.”
Bhad Bhabie then pulled clips of Dr. Phil responding to questions about her in other interviews and brought up how much money and how many views she brought to the Dr. Phil show.
“I’m not done with you, Phillip. That was not a fucking apology,” Bhad Bhabie said. “I’ve got something coming for you.”
