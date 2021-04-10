Dr. Phil Responds To Bhad Bhabie Abuse Allegations



@BhadBhabie / Via youtube.com



“Shit that’s minor is major to them, so if you do something like the tiny tiniest thing, you get a check. If not, you have to be on reflection,” she said. “Reflection is the punishment. When you do something so bad or if you do anything that ticks them off, you have to go on reflection. You walk in the arena for hours on end, you sit outside in the cold on the floor, you have to pick up piles in a wheelbarrow of horse shit.”