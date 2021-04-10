Crypto wagering for online sports betting now legal in Wyoming By Cointelegraph

Crypto wagering for online sports betting now legal in Wyoming
Wyoming has passed a new law legalizing online sports betting in the state with gamblers able to fund their accounts with bookmakers using cryptocurrencies.
Governor Mark Gordon signed House Bill 133 into law on Monday, with new guidelines expected to take effect from Sept. 1. The move sees Wyoming becoming the second state in the United States to permit online sports betting.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.