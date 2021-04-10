Crypto wagering for online sports betting now legal in Wyoming By Cointelegraph

Wyoming has passed a new law legalizing online sports betting in the state with gamblers able to fund their accounts with bookmakers using cryptocurrencies.

Governor Mark Gordon signed House Bill 133 into law on Monday, with new guidelines expected to take effect from Sept. 1. The move sees Wyoming becoming the second state in the United States to permit online sports betting.