Christie Brinkley Cringed at the Way Donald Trump Called Himself When Trying to Woo Her

WENN

The blonde model remembers the phone call she once received from the former U.S. President and grimaces when recalling the nickname the politician gave to himself.

AceShowbiz –

Model Christie Brinkley was left far from impressed by former U.S. President Donald Trump‘s efforts to woo her after inviting her onto his private jet.

The blonde beauty, 67, recalls having to turn down the advances of the real estate mogul-turned-reality TV star after meeting him on a number of occasions before his successful White House run in 2016.

When asked if Trump had ever tried it on with her, she told The Times newspaper, “Oh yeah.”

Christie, who was previously married to rocker Billy Joel, then shared how he had once called her hotel room in an attempt to convince her to join him on his private aircraft.

“He said, ‘Hi Christie, it’s The Donald.’ He actually calls himself ‘The Donald,’ ” she grimaced, adding that despite Trump’s attempts to charm her, she “didn’t think much” of the businessman.

In a previous interview, she recalled in details the said phone call, “He says, ‘I hear you’re leaving for Aspen tomorrow. I am too. I’d like to give you a ride on my private jet.’ ”

“So I reply, ‘Thank you, but I have already arranged my flights.’ ‘So cancel them!’ was his response, and I say, ‘No, thank you. I’m going with friends.’ I knew he was married, and there he was asking me to go on his plane. He was kind of flirty about it. He was out chasing skirts.”

That’s not her only encounter with the Republican politician. “I’ve had dinner with him,” she revealed. “I’ve always found him smarmy, as in, ‘Watch out, part the waves, the rich people are coming, everything is gold, solid 24-carat gold, the best, the greatest, nobody else has more gold on anything in their house than me. Did you bring a brush? Let’s gold-leaf it!’ ”