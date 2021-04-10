Chris Brown Looks Calm After His Porsche’s Damaged in Valet Crash

Instagram

The ‘Loyal’ hitmaker manages to stay cool as he observes the damage on his $230,000 car while exiting a star-studded party in West Hollywood, saying, ‘I got 10 of these.’

Chris Brown managed to stay calm despite a chaotic situation. Having found his $230,000 Porsche was hit in a valet crash when he was attending a star-studded party, the “Loyal” hitmaker did not seem too upset by the incident.

The 31-year-old crooner was inside The Nice Guy in West Hollywood, California when the accident happened around 1 A.M. on Friday, April 9. In a clip obtained by TMZ, he could be seen observing the damage on his car after exiting the restaurant. Asked whether he was cool about it, he simply replied, “I got 10 of these.”

The accident happened after a driver reportedly slammed into the back of one of the parked vehicles, triggering a domino effect. The outlet further claimed that an airbag in one car deployed and several other cars were damaged including Chris’, which was impacted on the front and the back.

The Los Angeles Police Department told the publication that it was a “standard traffic accident involving one vehicle slamming into multiple cars.” Luckily, no one was injured or arrested. Still, the police launched an investigation into the crash.

Chris was joined by Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin at the party. Other celebrities in attendance were Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend Devin Booker, Kylie Jenner, Tyga, Drake, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Amber Rose and Pia Mia.

While the ex-boyfriend of Rihanna remained cool upon learning the accident, back in 2018, he was caught getting into an argument with a valet over the service charge. At that time, he threatened the latter, “I should knock you out.”

On the reason why he did not put hands on the guy, Chris told him that there were “too many cameras” around. He then issued a final threat before heading to his vehicle, stressing, “I’ll knock you out, I don’t give a f**k.”