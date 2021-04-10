Centersquare Investment Management increased stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. By Investing.com



© Reuters. Centersquare Investment Management increased stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc.



On the 31st of March, Centersquare Investment Management bought 1.2 million Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (BNL) shares for $22 million at an average price of $18.30 per share.

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. are up 2.90% since the transaction.

Centersquare Investment Management’s holding in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. increased to about 3.8 million shares with the purchase.

Centersquare Investment Management first bought Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. stock in the third quarter of 2020.

Centersquare Investment Management also owns Prologis Inc (NYSE:), UDR Inc (UDR), Equity Residential (NYSE:) and Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:).

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is its number twenty nine position by number of shares and market value among real estate investment trusts stocks.

In contrast, Cohen & Steers (NYSE:) Inc., Fort Washington Investment Advisors, and Millennium Management reduced BNL shares.