CBS Accused of Hypocrisy for ‘Exploiting’ Sharon Osbourne’s Racism Scandal for ‘The Talk’ Ratings

CBS faces backlash after it keeps promoting “The Talk” using clip featuring Sharon Osbourne defending Meghan Markle against the British royal family. The said clip was taken two days before Osbourne had an on-air argument with co-host Sheryl Underwood over Piers Morgan, leading to Osbourne getting fired from the show.

According to Daily Mail, some industry insiders accused the network of “hypocrisy” over the incident. Additionally, a source close to the wife of Ozzy Osbourne believed that CBS is “exploiting the controversy for ratings.”

In the episode, which was taken before Piers made controversial comments on Meghan and her bombshell revelations in her interview with Oprah Winfrey, Osbourne was seen slamming the royal family and the queen. She also described that their alleged poor treatment toward the Duchess of Sussex was an “absolute racism at its height.”

Despite that, Osbourne defended her pal Piers who accused Meghan of lying and refused to believe her. “I supported my friend with his freedom of speech and his opinions of what he felt about the interview of Meghan and Harry,” she said at the time. “Did I like everything he said, did I agree with what he said? No. Because it’s his opinion, it’s not my opinion.”

Her stance on the whole matter earned her criticism from most poeple including co-host Sheryl. The pair had a tense argument on-air before CBS eventually decided to let Osbourne go.

In other news, it has been reported that “The Talk” is set to return on Monday, April 12 following their month-long hiatus. In the upcoming episode, the remaining co-hosts including Sheryl, Carrie Ann Inaba, Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth are set to have an important discussion regarding “race and healing” with diversity, equity, inclusion and justice expert Dr. Donald E. Grant.

” ‘The Talk’ returns with a discussion about race and healing; expert on diversity, equity, inclusion and justice Dr. Donald E. Grant will offer advice on how to have these difficult conversations; nationally acclaimed trauma therapist and life coach Dr. Anita Phillips will share her expertise on how to heal after a painful event or conversation,” a statement read. Life coach Dr. Anita Phillips is also set to make an appearance in the episode.