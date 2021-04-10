Caravon park stabbing at The Entrance on the Central Coast leaves man critical

A man is fighting for life in hospital after he was stabbed in the neck at a caravan park on the NSW Central Coast this morning.

The 42-year-old was found inside the caravan park’s amenities block at The Entrance by a resident, who contacted emergency services at 7.30am.

He was airlifted from The Entrance Road address to John Hunter Hospital in a critical condition.

The victim had stab wounds to his neck and back.

Multiple crime scenes have been established, and detectives are investigating the incident.