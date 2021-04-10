Can a digital pound CBDC retake London’s financial hub status post-Brexit? By Cointelegraph

Can a digital pound CBDC retake London’s financial hub status post-Brexit?
A financial think tank has suggested that Britain should adopt a digital pound in an effort to strengthen London’s status as a global trade center in the wake of Brexit. Previously the gravitational center-point of Europe’s financial sector, London saw much of its influence lost at the end of 2020 when Britain’s exit from the European Union was finalized.
The United Kingdom’s Finance Ministry will now take proposals on how to make the City of London more attractive to global traders and pull activity back from Amsterdam, which emerged as the new EU trading hub post-Brexit.
