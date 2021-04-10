Buckingham Palace announce funeral plans

Prince Philip ‘s royal ceremonial funeral will take place next Saturday, April 17 at 3pm (midnight April 18 AEST) at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

It will be a slimmed-down service amid the COVID-19 pandemic that will be entirely closed to the public.

Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, took part in planning his funeral and its focus on family was in accordance with his wishes. The 99-year-old duke, who died Friday , also took part in designing the modified Land Rover that will carry his coffin.

A photograph of the Duke of Edinburgh is displayed alongside the nave at Westminster Abbey, London, which has been dressed in black to mark his death. Picture date: Saturday April 10, 2021. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/PA Images via Getty Images) (PA Images via Getty Images)

“Although the ceremonial arrangements are reduced, the occasion will still celebrate and recognise the duke’s life and his more than 70 years of service to the Queen, the UK and the Commonwealth,” a palace spokesman said Saturday while speaking on condition of anonymity in line with policy.

Prince Harry, Philip’s grandson who stepped away from royal duties last year and now lives in California, will attend the service along with other members of the royal family.

His wife, the duchess of Sussex, who is pregnant, has been advised by her doctor not to attend.

Palace officials said the ceremony would be conducted strictly in line with the British government’s COVID-19 guidelines, which restrict the number of people attending funerals to 30.

They declined to say whether the royal family would be required to wear masks.

The palace appealed to the public not to gather in Windsor, and for those who wished to pay their respects to Philips to stay at home instead.

The Death Gun Salute is fired by The Kings Troop Royal Horse Artillery to mark the passing of Britain’s Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at the Parade Ground, Woolwich Barracks, on April 10, 2021 in London, United Kingdom. The Death Gun Salute will be fired at 12.00 marking the death of His Royal Highness, The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Across the country and the globe saluting batteries will fire 41 rounds, 1 round at the start of each minute, for 40 minutes. (Getty)

Members of the 104th Regiment Royal Artillery fire a 41-round gun salute in the grounds of Cardiff Castle to mark the death of the Duke of Edinburgh. Picture date: Saturday April 10, 2021. (Photo by Ben Birchall/PA Images via Getty Images) (PA Images via Getty Images)

“While there is sadness that the public will not be able to physically be part of events to commemorate the life of the duke, the royal family asks that anyone wishing to express their condolences do so in the safest way possible and not by visiting Windsor or any other royal palaces to pay their respects,” the palace spokesman said.

“The family’s wish is very much that people continue to follow the guidelines to keep themselves and others safe.”

Outpouring of grief after Prince Philip’s death

The announcement comes after military teams across the UK and on ships at sea fired 41-gun salutes Saturday to mark the death of Philip, honouring the former naval officer and husband of Queen Elizabeth II whom they considered one of their own.

Batteries in London, Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast — the capitals of the four nations that make up the United Kingdom — as well as other cities around the UK and the Mediterranean outpost of Gibraltar fired the volleys at one-minute intervals beginning at midday (9pm AEST).

Ships including the HMS Montrose, a frigate patrolling the Persian Gulf, offered their own salutes.

The Union Flag at Buckingham Palace fly’s at half mast as rain begins to fall on April 10, 2021 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images) (Getty)

“The Duke of Edinburgh served among us during the Second World War, and he remained devoted to the Royal Navy and the Armed Forces as a whole,” Gen. Nick Carter, chief of the defence staff, said in a statement.

“A life well-lived. His Royal Highness leaves us with a legacy of indomitable spirit, steadfastness and an unshakeable sense of duty.”

Members of the Commonwealth, a group of 54 countries headed by the monarch, were also invited to honour Philip.

People look at flowers left outside Windsor Castle, Berkshire, following the announcement of the death of the Duke of Edinburgh at the age of 99. Picture date: Saturday April 10, 2021. (Photo by Steve Parsons/PA Images via Getty Images) (PA Images via Getty Images)