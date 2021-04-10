BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, ADA, DOT, UNI, LTC, LINK, THETA By Cointelegraph

Price analysis 4/9: BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, ADA, DOT, UNI, LTC, LINK, THETA
Hong Kong tech company Meitu revealed on April 8 that it had added $10 million worth of (BTC) to its holdings which were purchased at an average rate of $57,000 per coin. After the latest purchase, Meitu’s total cryptocurrency portfolio consists of $49.5 million worth of Bitcoin and $50.5 million worth of Ether (ETH). This acquisition shows that institutional investors are confident that the rally in Bitcoin is still in its early stages.
Tom Jessop, Fidelity’s head of the crypto division, believes that Bitcoin has reached a tipping point and that traditional finance companies will continue to adopt cryptocurrency aggressively in the next few years. Jessop believes the massive monetary stimulus from governments and central banks has accelerated institutional adoption and this is a trend that could extend for at least another year.
