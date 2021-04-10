Body of missing Port Macquarie woman Adele Morrison’s found on riverbank of farm near Gloucester

NSW Police have confirmed a farmer notified them at 5.15pm yesterday after making the tragic discovery on his property on Barrington West Road in Barrington.

Adele Morrison, 78, was last seen leaving her home in Port Macquarie about 6am on March 16 to travel to Gloucester.

Gloucester was among the towns caught up in the dangerous flooding that hit the NSW Mid North Coast last month. (Supplied)

Investigations found she did make it to Gloucester, where she visited a shopping centre about 10.45am on the same day, but her movements after this remain unclear.

Ms Morrison’s Toyota Corolla was found in floodwaters at Barrington River on March 25. (NSW Police Force)

The body has not yet been formally identified, but police say they believe it to be that of Ms Morrison.

A crime scene was established at the Barrington property and examined by specialist forensic police, but her death is not being treated as suspicious.