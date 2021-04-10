Bitcoin suddenly hits $60K as a new resistance battle liquidates $850M By Cointelegraph

Bitcoin suddenly hits $60K as a new resistance battle liquidates $850M

(BTC) returned to $60,000 on April 10 as a bout of long overdue volatility hit the market in line with analysts’ expectations.

1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: Tradingview

Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed a sudden push allowing BTC/USD to exit the $50,000 corridor overnight on Friday.

Bitcoin exchange funding rates. Source: Bybt