Bitcoin above $60,000 again, rises 1.32% to record $60,555.97 By Reuters



© Reuters. A representation of virtual currency Bitcoin is seen in front of a stock graph



(Reuters) – rose 1.32% to a record $60,555.97 on Saturday, breaking above $60,000 for a second time in 10 days.

The world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency is up 118.3% from the year’s low of $27,734 on Jan. 4.

On April 1, bitcoin crossed the $60,000 mark for the first time since March 18 on Bitstamp.