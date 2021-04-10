Barcelona hopeful Messi has not played his last Clasico

Barcelona remains hopeful that Lionel Messi has not played his last Clasico for the club.

Messi’s future is up for debate, as he is in the final months of his contract and has not yet committed to fresh terms.

He tasted defeat in the Clasico on Saturday, and the Argentina international’s future was a topic for debate in the postgame analysis.

What has been said?

Barcelona director Guillermo Amor was asked about Messi’s future on the back of the 2-1 loss to Real Madrid.

When asked if it was Messi’s final Clasico, Amor said: “We hope not; we hope he decides to stay at Barcelona and plays many more Clasicos with Barcelona.”

What next for Barca?

The Catalans may have given the initiative to Real and Atletico Madrid in the title race, but they are not out of the hunt as they remain within a point of the leaders.

With no European football to concentrate on following their Champions League exit at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain, Barca’s focus shifts to the Copa Del Rey final against Athletic Bilbao next Saturday.

“We now have to focus on the next game, which is very important,” Amor told Movistar. “It’s a chance to win a trophy.”

Messi’s Clasico woes

The greatest goalscorer in Barcelona history is in a rut when it comes to Clasicos.

After drawing a blank on Saturday, he has now gone seven games against Real Madrid without finding the net.

His drought in front of goal against Real stretches back to May 2018.

Further reading