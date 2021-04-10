Avs acquire Devan Dubnyk from Sharks for Greg Pateryn

The Sharks aren’t retaining any of Dubnyk’s salary in the trade. However, the Minnesota Wild are paying 50% of his salary thanks to the offseason trade that sent the veteran netminder to San Jose.

Dubnyk has struggled in 17 games this season, going 3-9-2 with a 3.18 goals-against average and .898 save percentage. Despite his struggles, the Avalanche were looking to add another goaltender behind Philipp Grubauer, and Dubnyk was one of the best available.

The Avalanche still have almost $2 million in cap space after the trade and might not be done adding ahead of Monday’s trade deadline. Colorado is first in the West Division with a 27-9-4 record and has a real shot at the Stanley Cup.