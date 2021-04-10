Anthony Davis could return to court in seven to 10 days?

Lakers star Anthony Davis might be able to return to the court within the next seven to 10 days, tweets Dave McMenamin of ESPN. Team doctors will re-evaluate Davis’ condition on Thursday when the Lakers come home from their road trip, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said Saturday night on ABC’s pregame show.

Davis hasn’t played since Feb. 14 because of a calf strain and tendinosis in his right leg. He took an important step forward two weeks ago when he received clearance to advance his on-court activities.

Davis was posting his typical All-Star numbers before the injury, averaging 22.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.8 blocks through 23 games. He signed a five-year max extension in December.

The Lakers have been sliding down the Western Conference standings without Davis and LeBron James, who could miss another month or so with a high ankle sprain. L.A. is 4-6 in its last 10 games and has dropped to fifth place, just two and a half games away from seventh and a spot in a play-in game.