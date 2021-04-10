Amid developer drought, teams turning to hackathons to find talent By Cointelegraph

Amid developer drought, teams turning to hackathons to find talent
Amid a bull market for decentralized finance that has teams developing new products at a breakneck pace, the demand for smart contract developers couldn’t be higher — but unfortunately, the amount of available talent couldn’t be lower.
Team members from multiple projects have taken to Twitter in recent weeks to gripe about the shallow hiring pool, including representatives from high-profile mainstays like Yearn.finance and SushiSwap. The complaints come despite hefty incentive packages that include token allocations and generous salaries. But regardless of the carrots projects offer, there simply aren’t enough developers to go around.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.