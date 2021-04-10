50 Cent Responds to Romance Rumors Between Diddy and His Baby Mama: I Don’t Care

Instagram/Avalon/Brian To



50 Cent has caught wind of rumors that his baby mama Daphne Joy might be in a romantic relationship with Sean “P. Diddy” Combs. Taking to his Twitter account, the “Power” star reacted to the reports in his very own style.

The rapper/executive producer shared a picture of Daphne and Diddy during an outing which sparked rumors of them dating. “50 Cent’s Baby Momma Spotted Out With Diddy,” read the headlines.

Fiddy appeared to be unbothered with the news even if the pair are really dating. “Nah me and puff fight over business s**t,” so the “In Da Club” hitmaker wrote on the blue bird app as well as his Instagram account on Friday, April 9. “If he like the girl, he like the girl. I don’t give a f**k!”

<br />

Fans apparently found his response amusing. “50 really don’t care.. he address everything,” someone wrote in an Instagram comment. Shading Puff, another user said, “He shouldn’t be worried.. puff can’t keep a girl.”

“Most mature response I’ve ever seen from him. I’ll be waiting for the follow up,” another comment read. Reminding everyone that Fiddy is currently in a happy relationship with Cuban Link, one person noted, “He’s with Cuban I believe he ain’t really mad.”

That aside, Fiddy was previously slammed by Florida Mayor for hosting maskless Super Bowl party amid COVID-19 pandemic. In February, St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman took to social media to publicly call out the former.

The 58-year-old politician wrote on Twitter, “This isn’t how we should be celebrating the Super Bowl. It’s not safe or smart. It’s stupid. We’re going to take a very close look at this, and it may end up costing someone a lot more than 50 cent. @TMZ.”