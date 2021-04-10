24 Disney Channel Celeb Guest Stars

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

The Proud Family guest star cast was STACKED.

1.

Shaq as himself in Sonny With A Chance


Disney Channel

Well, as himself AND Sterling’s long lost identical twin brother Shaquenzie.

2.

Shakira as herself on Wizards Of Wavily Place


Eric McCandless / Disney Channel / courtesy Everett Collection

Now that I see this photo, I remember this, and it was iconic.

3.

The Rock as himself on Wizards Of Waverly Place


Disney Channel

I know Alex is just pretending not to recognize him, but HOW could the Rock think ANYONE wouldn’t know who he was??

4.

Steven Tyler as Santa on Lizzie McGuire


Disney Channel

A weird casting choice, but at least it got us this great cover.

5.

Carly Rae Jepsen as herself in Shake It Up.


Disney Channel

I was gonna get mad at Zendaya for not recognizing the pop queen, but then I realized I have absolutely no memory of Carly being on this show.

6.

Dolly Parton as herself on Hannah Montana


Disney Channel / Courtesy Everett Collection

Makes sense, since Dolly is Miley’s godmother in real life, too.

7.

Mark Cuban as himself on Girl Meets World


Disney Channel

So random! (No, not the show.)

8.

Cyndi Lauper as Ms. Petuto on That’s So Raven


Disney Channel

Still bummed she didn’t do a musical performance.

9.

Tyra Banks as Ms. Burke in Shake It Up


Disney Channel

Tyra also memorably appeared in The Hannah Montana Movie.

10.

George Takei as Master Sensei in Kim Possible


Disney Channel, Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images for PFLAG

Master Sensei revealed to Ron that he had Mystical Monkey Power, which is a plotline I entirely forgot about.


11.

Larry David as himself in Hannah Montana

12.

Samuel L. Jackson as Joseph in The Proud Family


Disney Channel, Bruce Glikas / WireImage via Getty Images

This one shocked me. He sounds so different!


13.

Lance Bass and Joey Fatone as boy band members in Kim Possible


Disney Channel / Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for SXSW

They appear to be big Disney fans — Lance Bass also guest-starred in Gravity Falls, and Joey Fatone also appeared in Hannah Montana.

14.

Debbie Reynolds as Nana Possible on Kim Possible


Disney Channel, Ethan Miller / Getty Images

This shouldn’t surprise me, as Debbie Reynolds was an absolute legend.


15.

Sandra Oh as Dr. Doofenshmirtz’s girlfriend in Phineas and Ferb


Disney Channel, Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

I’m shocked I didn’t recognize her voice!


16.

Chloe and Halle Bailey as themselves on Austin and Ally

17.

Solange Knowles as Penny’s cousin Chanel on The Proud Family


Disney Channel, Jason Mendez / Getty Images for The Town Hall


18.

Jon Stewart as Judge Kitty Kitty Meow Meow Face-Shwartstein on Gravity Falls.


Disney Channel, Mark Von Holden / WireImage via Getty Images

Boy, that’s a mouthful of a name.


19.

Ashanti as Randi on The Proud Family


Disney Channel, Charles Sykes/Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The Proud Family had a ton of other notable guest stars, like Mo’Nique and Alicia Keys, Kobe Bryant, and Mariah Carey,


20.

Danny Trejo as Wreck Marauder in Rapunzel: Tangled Ever After


Disney Channel, Paul Archuleta / Getty Images

Danielle Brooks and Jane Krakowski also guest-starred!


21.

Octavia Spencer as Dr. Mary Beth Evilini on Wizards of Waverly Place


Disney Channel

Yes, future Oscar winner Octavia Spencer once had a small role on the hit Disney Channel show.

22.

John Cena as himself in Hannah Montana


Eric McCandless / Disney Channel / Courtesy Everett Collection

23.

Allison Janney as Charlene Doofenshmirtz in Phineas and Ferb


Disney Channel, Rachel Luna / FilmMagic via Getty Images

Another Oscar winner on the list!


24.

And finally, Sheryl Crow as herself in Hannah Montana


Craig Sjodin / Disney Channel / Courtesy Everett Collection

The two sang “Need A Little Love” together.

TV and Movies

Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR