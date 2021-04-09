Yung Bleu Catches Heat for Sharing DMX DMs

Instagram

Fans quickly slam Bleu for the ill-timed Instagram post with others accusing the ‘Ice on My Baby’ rapper of clout chasing, prompting the rapper to delete the post.

Sharing too much isn’t always a good thing, and Yung Bleu learns it the hard way. Before DMX‘s family heartbreakingly confirmed his passing, Yung Bleu took to his Instagram account to pray that the rumors about the rapper’s death were not true while sharing their conversation in DMs about their upcoming collaboration.

In the DMs, DMX could be seen sending Bleu a message on February 23 that read, “What’s good dog! Holla at me!” In response to the message, Bleu offered the “Where the Hood at” spitter to collaborate with him for his new album, writing, “Gotta get you on my album if u down.”

DMX appeared to love the idea as he replied, “Let’s set it up and make it happen I’m in atl right now.” Bleu then answered, “I’m in l.A. wats your line ima send u track.”

Captioning the post, the “You’re Mines Still” rapper wrote, “HOPE ITS NOT TRUE ! I Hope I don’t GOT one of THE LAST DMX FEATUREs. I was gonna suprise [sic] the world with it on my album f**k. I don’t no if the news true but I’m praying for you Og. F**k the music! I’m praying for you as the person as the father as the legend!”

Fans quickly slammed Bleu for the ill-timed post, prompting the rapper to delete the post. “Weird way to try and get hype for your single,” someone commented. Someone else accused Blue of “clout chasin.”

“Dude really figured out how to promo a song lol,” another comment read. “Stop clout chasing bruh you was better off surprising us instead of doing this I bet that album don’t sale,” one other added.

DMX was confirmed to be dead on Friday, April 9, a week after he was hospitalised following a heart attack. The hip-hop veteran had been under doctors’ care in White Plains, New York since 2 April, and was placed on life support, with his manager revealing he was in a “vegetative state with lung and brain failure.”

“We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days,” read a statement.