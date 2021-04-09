Your Friday Briefing – The New York Times

Unrest continues in Northern Ireland

Almost a week of violence familiar from Northern Ireland’s brutal past, in sensitive parts of Belfast, has been a reminder of the fragility of the peace process, which was crafted more than two decades ago and is under growing political and sectarian strain.

Politicians have pointed to different reasons for the explosion of anger from parts of the Protestant, so-called Unionist or Loyalist, community, which is determined to keep its link to the rest of the United Kingdom.

The rioting, some involving teenagers as young as 13, has shocked politicians, prompting condemnation from Boris Johnson, the British prime minister, and Northern Ireland’s power-sharing executive, which has called for calm. On Thursday, bus drivers parked outside City Hall to protest the hijacking and burning of a colleague’s vehicle.

Analysis: In the febrile aftermath of Brexit, Unionists “feel betrayed by the British government and feel that Northern Ireland’s place in the union is very much under pressure as a result, so that sense of insecurity definitely raises the stakes,” said Katy Hayward, a professor of political sociology at Queen’s University, Belfast.