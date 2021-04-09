Yankees’ Judge misses second straight game with soreness

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge won’t be returning to the lineup for the Friday afternoon game at the Tampa Bay Rays.

Manager Aaron Boone confirmed that he’s holding Judge out for a second straight contest because of what was originally described as “general soreness in the side” of his oblique.

“[He is] dealing with some [side] soreness that kind of lingered a little bit. We have not defined it as anything specific.” Boone told reporters, according to Marly Rivera of ESPN.

While Judge took batting practice, Boone repeatedly said the Yankees care more about the “long game” as it pertains to Judge’s health.