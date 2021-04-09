XRP price surge defies SEC’s clamp-down on crypto By Cointelegraph



You don’t own me: XRP price surge defies SEC’s clamp-down on crypto



After the United States Securities and Exchange Commission initiated a lawsuit against alleging that the firm had been indulging in the sale of securities worth $1.3 billion, a number of prominent exchanges across the globe (including Coinbase, Kraken, OKCoin) proceeded to delist Ripple’s native cryptocurrency, XRP, from their platforms.

As a result, many across the globe thought it was just a matter of time before the once-promising project died a slow-but-sure death; however, it seems that XRP has been on a tear ever since the bad news dropped, with the cryptocurrency’s value having risen by over 100% since the start of April — currently trading at around $1.03.

XRP: You either love it or hate it

XRP gains social media traction again

What lies ahead for XRP and crypto?

