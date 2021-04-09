XRP futures open interest reaches $1.2 billion record By Cointelegraph

XRP futures open interest reaches $1.2 billion record
XRP price’s journey to $1 this year has been nothing short of spectacular, considering the ongoing Securities and Exchange Commission’s lawsuit against initiated in December 2020. The regulator alleges that XRP was a $1.3 billion unregistered securities offering and both CEO Brad Garlinghouse and co-founder Christian Larsen are also in the crosshairs.
On April 6, Ripple Labs was granted access to the U.S. SEC’s documents “expressing the agency’s interpretation or views” on the subject of crypto assets.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.