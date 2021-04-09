Wisconsin’s Cole Caufield wins 2021 Hobey Baker Memorial Award

As expected, Montreal Canadiens prospect Cole Caufield has been named the 2021 Hobey Baker Memorial Award winner. The 20-year-old forward beat out Shane Pinto and Dryden McKay, the other two Hat Trick Finalists who were announced earlier this month.

Even though the other finalists had outstanding seasons, this was always going to be Caufield’s year after he led the nation in goals and points. The diminutive forward recorded 30 goals and 52 points as a sophomore for the University of Wisconsin, while also helping lead the U.S. World Junior team to gold. It was an incredible performance for the 15th overall selection from 2019, one that has now put him in a small fraternity of Hobey Baker winners.

Caufield quickly signed his entry-level contract with the Canadiens after Wisconsin was eliminated from the NCAA tournament—in a game in which he recorded 13 shots, scored two goals and registered an assist in a losing effort—and was expected to make his professional debut for the Laval Rocket Friday night.

It’s difficult to have a better two post-draft years than Caufield has, and Canadiens fans are eagerly awaiting his time in Montreal. Even though he stands just 5-7, he is the first player in Big Ten hockey history to win consecutive scoring titles and is an offensive machine from anywhere in the attacking zone. He has broken records at the U.S. National Team Development Program, tied some of Alex Ovechkin’s U18 international records and has now added the Hobey Baker to his growing resume.

If you want to bet against Caufield because of his size, you’re probably going to lose your money.