White House border coordinator Jacobson leaving at month’s end -White House By Reuters

© Reuters. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing at the White House in Washington
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – White House border coordinator Roberta Jacobson is leaving her job at the end of April, the White House said on Friday, a move that comes weeks after Vice President Kamala Harris took over U.S. diplomatic efforts with Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador.
“Consistent with her commitment at the outset to serve in the administration’s first 100 days, Ambassador Jacobson will retire from her role as coordinator at the end of this month,” White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement.
