Which Social Media Stock is a Better Buy Now? By StockNews



© Reuters. Pinterest vs. Facebook: Which Social Media Stock is a Better Buy Now?



Social media platforms have become an integral part of many businesses, as these are now pretty effective mediums in reaching a greater audience with products and solutions. Given that Pinterest (NYSE:) and Facebook (NASDAQ:) are two of the established companies in the social media space, they are expected to see increasing user activities and revenues in the upcoming months. But let’s find out which of these two stocks is a better buy now.Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) and Facebook, Inc. (FB) are two of the top players in the social media space. PINS is known for its visual discovery platform that acts like a virtual Pinboard where users pin to share their various ideas. FB’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and Oculus.

The social media platforms witnessed a massive surge in the number of users and the time spent by them on their platforms amid the pandemic. Even in the post-pandemic scenario, people are expected to spend more time on social media platforms given the advanced ad-target strategy adopted by the platforms which is much improved now thanks to advanced technologies. As a result, both FB and PINS are expected to gain significantly in the upcoming months.

While PINS has returned 410.9% over the past year, FB has gained 79.6%. Also, in terms of past-three months’ performance, PINS is the winner with a 19.6% return versus FB’s 17%. But which of these two stocks is a better pick now? Let’s find out.

Continue reading on StockNews