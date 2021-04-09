What Prince Philip Looked Like When He Was Young

Believe it or not, he was not always 99-years-old.
First and foremost, RIP Prince Philip.
Making it to 99-years-old is surely an accomplishment.
But for the last year or so, all we’ve seen of Prince Philip are pictures of him in the back seat of cars.
I don’t know about you, but I’m pretty sure I wouldn’t want my lasting legacy to be pictures of me in the back of a car.
Because believe it or not, Prince Philip wasn’t always 99-years-old.
He’s in this school picture, can you find him?
There he is.
Here he is dressed for a production of Macbeth.
Prince Philip, a thespian? Who knew!
Here’s another picture of Prince Philip at his public school.
This is him on a boat:
Playing what appears to be cricket:
An athlete? I think so.
Here he is signing a thing:
With his wife, Queen Elizabeth:
Cute couple.
Here he is saluting something:
A very handsome man, indeed.
Basically, I was just curious what the guy looked like when he wasn’t 99-years-old.
Because Lord knows if I make it to 99, I’d want to be remembered as I was when I was young and hot.
