What Prince Philip Looked Like When He Was Young

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
6

Believe it or not, he was not always 99-years-old.

First and foremost, RIP Prince Philip.

Making it to 99-years-old is surely an accomplishment.


Frank Augstein / Getty Images

But for the last year or so, all we’ve seen of Prince Philip are pictures of him in the back seat of cars.


Jonathan Brady – Pa Images / Getty Images

I don’t know about you, but I’m pretty sure I wouldn’t want my lasting legacy to be pictures of me in the back of a car.


Dominic Lipinski – Pa Images / Getty Images

Because believe it or not, Prince Philip wasn’t always 99-years-old.


Stefan Rousseau – Pa Images / Getty Images

He’s in this school picture, can you find him?


Ullstein Bild Dtl. / Getty Images

There he is.


Ullstein Bild Dtl. / Getty Images

Here he is dressed for a production of Macbeth.


Fox Photos / Getty Images

Prince Philip, a thespian? Who knew!


Fox Photos / Getty Images

Here’s another picture of Prince Philip at his public school.

This is him on a boat:


Hulton Deutsch / Getty Images

Playing what appears to be cricket:


Ullstein Bild Dtl. / Getty Images

An athlete? I think so.


Reg Speller / Getty Images

Here he is signing a thing:


Douglas Miller / Getty Images

With his wife, Queen Elizabeth:

Cute couple.


Keystone-france / Getty Images

Here he is saluting something:

A very handsome man, indeed.

Basically, I was just curious what the guy looked like when he wasn’t 99-years-old.


Stefan Rousseau – Pa Images / Getty Images

Because Lord knows if I make it to 99, I’d want to be remembered as I was when I was young and hot.


Ullstein Bild Dtl. / Getty Images

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR