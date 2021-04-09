Wasatch Advisors increased stake in Exagen Inc. By Investing.com



© Reuters. Wasatch Advisors increased stake in Exagen Inc.



On the 31st of March, Wasatch Advisors added 748 thousand Exagen Inc . (NASDAQ:) shares for $13 million at an average price of $17.50 per share.

Shares of Exagen Inc. are down -5.66% since the transaction.

Wasatch Advisors’s holding in Exagen Inc. increased to about 1.7 million shares with the purchase.

Wasatch Advisors first bought Exagen Inc. stock in the third quarter of 2019.

Wasatch Advisors also owns Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:), Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (FREQ), ICON plc (ICLR) and MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:).

Exagen Inc. is its number six position by number of shares and market value among biotechnology & life sciences stocks.

Other investors who also added to their Exagen Inc. shares include Citigroup (NYSE:).

In contrast, Victory Capital Management and Squarepoint Ops reduced XGN shares.

Wasatch Advisors has also recently increased their share in Esperion (NASDAQ:) Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR), MacroGenics, Inc. and Medpace Holdings, Inc.

The total value of the shares bought is estimated at around $120 million.

Wasatch Advisors also reduced their share in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:), Cantel Medical Corp . (NYSE:), The Ensign Group , Inc. (NASDAQ:), Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:), Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:), Globant S.A. (GLOB), Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:), Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:), Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:), PetIQ, Inc. (PETQ), National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:), Goosehead Insurance, Inc. (GSHD) and The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:).

The total value of the shares sold is estimated at around $123 million.

In addition, Wasatch Advisors established new holdings in StepStone Group Inc. (STEP).

Wasatch Advisors also added to their share in Sangamo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:), DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:), 1 800 FLOWERS COM (FLWS), Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:), Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:), RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:), CryoLife, Inc. (CRY), Kadant Inc (NYSE:), Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:), Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:), Eagle Bancorp , Inc. (NASDAQ:), National CineMedia Inc (NCMI), Bank OZK (NASDAQ:), Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorpor (LGND), Monro, Inc. (MNRO), Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:), Transcat , Inc. (NASDAQ:), Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:), NAPCO Security Technologies, In (NSSC), Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:), GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:), Fabrinet (NYSE:), Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:), LGI Homes , Inc. (NASDAQ:), Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:), Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:), HealthEquity Inc (HQY), CyberArk (CYBR), Kornit Digital Ltd . (NASDAQ:), National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:), Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:), Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:), nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:), Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:), Silk Road Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:), Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:), Medallia Inc (NYSE:) and The Pennant Group, Inc. (PNTG).

The total value of the shares bought is estimated at around $850 million.