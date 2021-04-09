Wasatch Advisors increased stake in Construction Partners, Inc. By Investing.com



© Reuters. Wasatch Advisors increased stake in Construction Partners, Inc.



On the 31st of March, Wasatch Advisors bought 602 thousand Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:) shares for $18 million at an average price of $29.88 per share.

Wasatch Advisors’s holding in Construction Partners, Inc. increased to about 3.6 million shares with the purchase.

Wasatch Advisors first bought Construction Partners, Inc. stock in the second quarter of 2018.

Wasatch Advisors also owns Trex Co Inc (TREX), Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:), AAON, Inc. (AAON) and Patrick Industries , Inc. (NASDAQ:).

Construction Partners, Inc. is its number one position by number of shares and market value among construction & engineering stocks.

Other investors who also added to their Construction Partners, Inc. shares include Citigroup (NYSE:) and Squarepoint Ops.

Contrary to Wasatch Advisors, Royce & Associates and Victory Capital Management reduced ROAD shares.

Wasatch Advisors also reduced their share in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:), Cantel Medical Corp . (NYSE:), The Ensign Group , Inc. (NASDAQ:), Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:), Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:), Globant S.A. (GLOB), Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:), Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:), Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:), PetIQ, Inc. (PETQ), National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:), Goosehead Insurance, Inc. (GSHD) and The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:).

The total value of the shares sold is estimated at around $123 million.

Additionally, Wasatch Advisors established new holdings in StepStone Group Inc. (STEP).

Wasatch Advisors also increased their share in Sangamo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:), DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:), 1 800 FLOWERS COM (FLWS), Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:), Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:), RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:), CryoLife, Inc. (CRY), Kadant Inc (NYSE:), Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:), Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:), Eagle Bancorp , Inc. (NASDAQ:), National CineMedia Inc (NCMI), Bank OZK (NASDAQ:), Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorpor (LGND), Monro, Inc. (MNRO), Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:), Transcat , Inc. (NASDAQ:), Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:), NAPCO Security Technologies, In (NSSC), Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:), GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:), Fabrinet (NYSE:), Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:), Esperion (NASDAQ:) Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR), MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:), LGI Homes , Inc. (NASDAQ:), Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:), Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:), HealthEquity Inc (HQY), CyberArk (CYBR), Kornit Digital Ltd . (NASDAQ:), National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:), Medpace Holdings, Inc. (), Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:), Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:), nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:), Silk Road Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:), Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:), Exagen Inc . (NASDAQ:), Medallia Inc (NYSE:) and The Pennant Group, Inc. (PNTG).

The total value of the shares bought is estimated at around $954 million.