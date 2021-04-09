Wall Street Mixed Early as Reopening Trades Build Again; Dow up 125 Pts By Investing.com

© Reuters.
By Geoffrey Smith
Investing.com — U.S. stock markets opened mixed on Friday, with the Dow and S&P both pushing to new all-time highs on the back of a fresh wave of reopening trades, while the tech-heavy NASDAQ Composite lagged.
By 9:45 AM ET (1345 GMT), the was up 126 points, or 0.4%, at 33,630 points, while the was up a more modest 0.1%. The , by contrast, was down 0.4%, underperforming after producer price inflation data for March pushed bond yields higher.
hit its highest in 10 years in March, coming in above expectations at 4.2%. The rise was mostly due to a distortive base effect, created by the collapse of oil prices a year ago during the first wave of the pandemic. However, not all of the rise could be explained away by statistical quirks. The rose 0.7% on the month from February, well ahead of expectations of a 0.2% increase and a concrete reflection of higher input prices and supply chain constraints reported by companies in March’s business surveys.
