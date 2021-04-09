Vodafone national 4G outage leaves customers struggling to make calls, send texts or connect to Internet

Vodafone customers across Australia have been left frustrated today as they are unable to connect to the network amid a nation-wide 4G outage.

The issue appeared to start just after 11am today, when complaints began flooding into the provider’s social media accounts.

Vodafone has since confirmed to 9news.com.au that it is experiencing issues with its 4G network nationwide.

“Data services may be falling back to 3G intermittently, causing congestion and slower speeds for customers,” a Vodafone spokesperson said.

“We are working to resolve this issue as soon as possible.

“We apologise for the inconvenience and thank customers for their patience.”

It also said some customers were experiences making calls.