Victor Oladipo out least four games with knee injury

Victor Oladipo will not accompany the Heat on their four-game West Coast trip, according to the team’s PR department. He’ll undergo further evaluation in Miami.

Oladipo suffered a right knee injury against the Lakers on Thursday. He was enjoying his best game with Miami prior to the injury, posting 18 points, four rebounds and three steals in 25 minutes.

A long-term issue with Oladipo would severely hamper Miami’s attempt to make another deep playoff run. In the short run, Kendrick Nunn would seemingly re-enter the picture after losing his rotation spot and getting benched in the aftermath of the Oladipo deadline trade with Houston.

Another major injury to Oladipo, who admitted last weekend that he still hasn’t fully recovered from his serious leg injury in 2019, would naturally affect his bargaining power in unrestricted free agency this summer.

