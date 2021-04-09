Up More Than 250% in 2021, Will Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Stock Continue to Rally? By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

© Reuters. Up More Than 250% in 2021, Will Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Stock Continue to Rally?

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (HOFV), known for its partnership with major sports brands, soared in 2021 following the announcement that it is entering the NFT space. However, let’s find out if its near-term prospects justify its sky-high valuation.Going public via a SPAC merger in July 2020, sports, entertainment, and media enterprise Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) had a poor debut.

However, the stock soared 256.9% year-to-date to close yesterday’s trading session at $4.39. It reached a peak of $7 on March 29, 2021, owing to its several strategic partnerships and the announcement of its entry into the non-fungible token (NFT) space. However, the company’s financials don’t seem to be promising and it might witness a pullback in the near term.

Here’s what I think could shape HOFV’s performance in the near term:

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR