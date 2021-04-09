U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.89% By Investing.com



© Reuters. U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.89%



Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NYSE, the gained 0.89% to hit a new all time high, while the index gained 0.77%, and the index climbed 0.51%.

The best performers of the session on the were Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:), which rose 3.24% or 7.13 points to trade at 226.99 at the close. Meanwhile, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:) added 3.12% or 11.40 points to end at 376.29 and Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:) was up 3.00% or 6.73 points to 231.18 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:), which fell 1.13% or 0.62 points to trade at 54.17 at the close. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:) declined 1.12% or 1.82 points to end at 161.15 and Boeing Co (NYSE:) was down 1.05% or 2.68 points to 252.27.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were PVH Corp (NYSE:) which rose 5.63% to 110.44, Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:) which was up 3.65% to settle at 42.07 and Tapestry Inc (NYSE:) which gained 3.64% to close at 44.95.

The worst performers were Helmerich and Payne Inc (NYSE:) which was down 4.09% to 25.80 in late trade, Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:) which lost 3.33% to settle at 18.60 and Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B (NYSE:) which was down 3.06% to 50.00 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Celcuity LLC (NASDAQ:) which rose 51.15% to 21.63, Affimed NV (NASDAQ:) which was up 23.32% to settle at 9.73 and NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 19.68% to close at 29.550.

The worst performers were Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 24.38% to 2.730 in late trade, Franklin Wireless Corp (NASDAQ:) which lost 23.54% to settle at 13.2 and Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:) which was down 19.25% to 1.30 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 1645 to 1415 and 108 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 1834 fell and 1354 advanced, while 104 ended unchanged.

Shares in PVH Corp (NYSE:) rose to 52-week highs; up 5.63% or 5.88 to 110.44. Shares in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 3.24% or 7.13 to 226.99. Shares in Celcuity LLC (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 51.15% or 7.32 to 21.63. Shares in Affimed NV (NASDAQ:) rose to 5-year highs; up 23.32% or 1.84 to 9.73.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was down 1.53% to 16.69 a new 52-week low.

Gold Futures for June delivery was down 0.83% or 14.55 to $1743.65 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in May fell 0.40% or 0.24 to hit $59.36 a barrel, while the June Brent oil contract fell 0.25% or 0.16 to trade at $63.04 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.06% to 1.1905, while USD/JPY rose 0.38% to 109.66.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.10% at 92.162.