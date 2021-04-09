U.S. SEC says review of ESG funds has turned up ‘potentially misleading’ claims By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission logo adorns an office door
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday said a review of investment advisers and funds has turned up “potentially misleading” claims and inadequate controls around investing environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues.
The top U.S. markets regulator has found that investment advisers and funds have inconsistent regimes as well as “unsubstantiated and potentially misleading claims” regarding ESG approaches, according to a statement.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.