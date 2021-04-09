Trevor Lawrence throwing again after surgery on left shoulder

Superstar quarterback Trevor Lawrence, long believed to be the expected No. 1 pick of the NFL Draft that opens on April 29, underwent successful surgery on the shoulder of his non-throwing arm in mid-February so that he’d be ready for the Jacksonville Jaguars by the start of training camp sessions.

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport (h/t Kevin Patra), Lawrence has been throwing over the past two weeks of his pre-draft preparations. The to-be rookie signal-caller still isn’t 100% but is recovering well and hasn’t experienced any unforeseen setbacks.

Practically every knowledgeable observer is predicting the Jaguars will select Lawrence with the first pick of the draft. In late March, reports emerged that he declined an invitation to attend the player-selection process taking place in downtown Cleveland and will instead watch the draft at Clemson.

“Lawrence is the best quarterback in this class, a player with superstar potential around whom new coach Urban Meyer can build,” ESPN’s Mel Kiper wrote in his second mock draft released in late February. Walter Football adds: “Trevor Lawrence is locked in as the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He has it all, and that includes size (6-6, 215), a big arm, accuracy and mobility.”