Travis Barker Shows Off Tattoo of Kourtney Kardashian’s Name on His Chest

The Blink-182 drummer professes his love for new girlfriend by having her name etched on his chest following an Easter holiday celebration with her family.

Travis Barker has taken his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian to the next level – by having her name tattooed on his chest.

The Blink-182 star went shirtless on Thursday (08Apr21) to show off his new ink, which appears to have been etched over an old tattoo, just above his left nipple.

While the cursive design is the first official tattoo dedication to his new girlfriend – who he started dating at the end of last year (20) – fans had previously speculated that a tattoo he gave himself last month was a subtle reference to Kourtney.

The design read “You’re So Cool” – the title of the lead track from Quentin Tarantino‘s 1993 movie “True Romance” – and matched the handwriting on the same words penned on a napkin from the Beverly Ambassador Hotel, which features heavily in the film.

Fans were quick to point out that the handwriting looked a lot like Kourtney’s.

Meanwhile, Kourtney hinted at the pair’s passionate relationship in a post on her Instagram page on Thursday night, as she shared a shot of herself laying on a bed in a tight purple outfit.

“Watchin’ movies, but we ain’t seen a thing tonight,” she captioned the snap, to which Travis replied with a purple devil emoji.

The musician also recently celebrated Easter with the Kardashian/Jenner clan. He was joined by the whole gang that included Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Rob Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney, Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and Travis Scott.