Travis Barker Gets Kourtney Kardashian Tattoo

I am genuinely speechless.
However, what you may not know is that Travis has immortalized the pair’s approximately five-month long relationship via a new tattoo above his left nipple.
Travis first sparked rumors that he’d gotten Kourtney’s name tattooed on his chest when paparazzi photos surfaced of him shirtless at a music video shoot.
Now, I am a cynical lass. I thought that maybe, just maybe, this tattoo wasn’t legit and this was all just a big publicity stunt for the music video. Stranger things, amirite?
Well, I needed not speculate any further — because Kourtney herself posted a pic of Travis’ tattoo on her Instagram.
The nails! The script! Oh my!
There’s also a chance that this isn’t Travis’ only tattoo dedicated to Kourt — fans thought that his “You’re so cool” tattoo might also be a nod to the Kardashian.
