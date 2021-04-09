Tom Holland to Explore Mental Illness in Anthology Series ‘The Crowded Room’

WENN/Avalon

Actor Tom Holland is set to explore the subject of Multiple Personality Disorder for a new TV drama based on the true crime story of Billy Milligan.

“The Crowded Room” will be an anthology series, with the first season based on Daniel Keyes’ 1981 biography, “The Minds of Billy Milligan”, a man who was arrested for three rapes in Ohio in the late 1970s.

However, he eventually became the first person ever acquitted of a crime after doctors diagnosed him with Multiple Personality Disorder, now known as Dissociative Identity Disorder, claiming he had no knowledge of the assaults as they were committed by two of his alternate personalities.

Instead of being convicted and thrown behind bars in prison, Milligan went on to spend a decade in various mental hospitals.

“The Crowded Room” will be adapted by “Cinderella Man” screenwriter Akiva Goldsman for a 10-episode first season for streaming service bosses at Apple. It is a co-production between Apple Studios and New Regency with Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer serving as executive producers.

Goldsman and Holland will also serve as executive producers on the project, which reunites the “Spider-Man: Homecoming” star with Apple officials following his recent crime drama “Cherry (2021)“, in which he portrayed an army veteran suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, who turns bank robber to pay for his drug addiction.

Holland will next be seen reprising his role as Peter Parker in Marvel Cinematic Universe’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home“, which is set to be released in December 2021. His other project, “Uncharted“, is slated to be released theatrically in 2022.