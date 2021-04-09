Tom Cruise, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson Cuddle Up in Adorable ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Set Pic

Paramount Pictures

The Benji Dunn depicter shares a candid behind-the-scenes snap from the upcoming movie, capturing a cute and sweet moment between the stars as opposed to the film’s intense plotline.

“Mission: Impossible 7” (“Mission: Impossible VII“) cast knows how to keep it warm despite the chilling weather wherever they are. Tom Cruise, Simon Pegg and Rebecca Ferguson (II) have been caught on camera cuddling up on the set of the action movie.

Bringing forward the adorable snap that captured the candid behind-the-scenes moment is none other than Pegg himself. In the shot, Cruise was sandwiched between his two co-stars while he’s lying shirtless on a black mat that was rolled out on the muddy set. Not minding the space invasion, the 58-year-old hunk was all smiles while putting his arms around Pegg and Ferguson’s shoulders.

It appears that Cruise and Ferguson had just filmed a scene which requires them to soak in the water and were warming themselves up on the floor under a white sheet when Pegg, who was fully clothed, jumped in and joined his two co-stars for a group hug. “Chilling between shots. Standard formation,” he quipped in the caption.

His post caught the eye of Michelle Monaghan, who portrays Ethan Hunt’s wife in several “Mission: Impossible” movies. She playfully responded, “Ok. We should probably have a family sit down about this.”

Pegg has been sharing funny stories from the set of the seventh “Mission: Impossible” movie. Taking to his Instagram Story on Thursday, April 8, he described a scene in which he claimed that his character defeats Ethan in a running race.

“Ethan and Benji have a running race and Ethan is really struggling with Benji and Benji is gonna win,” he began in a series of clips. “And Ethan can see that Benji is a faster runner than he is and so he trips him up! Benji goes down really hard and he bangs himself. And then there’s an inquiry. Benji goes to the head of the IMF and says I’m fine and I’m not worried. I’m not as fast as Ethan Hunt. And then Benji leaves the office and pulls his mask off and it’s Ethan, who has been lying because he knows Benji’s a faster runner than he is.”

“Mission: Impossible 7” is currently in production under the direction of Christopher McQuarrie, who also wrote the script. Ving Rhames and Angela Bassett are among the returning actors, with Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff and Esai Morales being added to the cast in new roles. The movie is slated for November 19 release in the United States.