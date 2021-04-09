Tiny Insists DMX Is Dead Despite His Camp’s Denial

WENN/FayesVision

When someone asks the Xscape member to delete her seemingly premature death tribute to DMX, she refuses and claims the rapper’s camp will announce the ‘real’ news soon.

AceShowbiz –

Tiny Harris a.k.a. Tameka Cottle believes DMX is already dead despite his team’s denial. The singer-turned-reality TV star was among those who jumped ahead with a death tribute to the ailing rapper, but instead of correcting it, she has doubled down on her claim that DMX has passed away.

On Thursday, April 8, Tiny took to her Instagram page to share a group photo that featured DMX and her husband T.I. with several other pals. “Damn!! This is the saddest news @dmx touched the hearts of the world with his music,” she wrote in the caption.

Sharing her memory about their last meeting with DMX, the Xscape member continued, “I’m am so happy we got to see him & spend hours with him about a month ago at our house. My good friend @tarathomasagency told me he wanted to come by & see Tip & we made it happen. True HipHop Royalty.. his legacy will live for a lifetime. Thank you King for Blessing us with your gift!!”

<br />

Someone later quickly notified Tiny that she was wrong and asked her to delete the said post. “@majorgirl please delete this not true,” the follower wrote in the comment section. However, Tiny refused to do so, insisting, “pls don’t believe that! I guess tomorrow he will come bck with the real!”

<br />

Tiny’s claim contradicts DMX’s camp’s as his manager has clarified the fake death rumors surrounding the star in an Instagram video. “Everybody, please stop posting with these rumors. DMX is still alive. Yes, he is on life support,” Steve Rifkind said in the clip. Begging with people to stop spreading false rumors about the star, he added, “…but please. It’s not helping anybody by seeing these false rumors. Let the family relax for a night.”

He went on assuring DMX’s fans, “You will be hearing a statement from the family sometime tomorrow. I’ve been with DMX for the past three years, so the only thing I ask is just stop with the rumors. He is still alive and he is still on life support.”

DMX’s ex-wife Tashera Simmons also took to her Instagram Story to clarify his condition. “DMX is still alive! Please stop believing everything you hear!” she wrote in all caps.

<br />

Social media users pointed out that it’s perhaps Luenell‘s post that prompted others to believe that DMX is already dead. “It is over my friend gone soar w/the (a bird emoji) join the best that ever did it RIP……DMX,” she posted earlier on Thursday.

The comedian/actress, however, later clarified that she meant DMX’s soul has gone, but not his body. She wrote in a follow-up post, “When your spirit leaves and your organs fail you, the body becomes just a shell. One becomes wrapped in the lords arms. That’s what ‘I’ call gone. Im sorry to all. #DMX.”

DMX has been in coma and placed on a life support after he was rushed to the hospital following a heart attack at his home on Friday night, April 2 that may have resulted from an overdose. Doctors performed a barrage of tests on Wednesday and the results were reportedly “not good.” Sources with direct knowledge told TMZ that the tests showed no improvement in the 50-year-old’s brain activity since he was rushed to the hospital. His family is expected to make a decision of DMX’s medical future following the tests.