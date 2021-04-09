The ‘Winner of the Masters Tournament’ quiz

The 2021 Masters got underway on Thursday, just five or so months after the conclusion of the 2020 Masters. Of course, there is no Tiger Woods this year, but the first day still had its fair share of highlights. Dustin Johnson, last year’s winner, had what would have been the shot of the day, that is until Tommy Fleetwood aced the 16th hole. Things did not go quite as well for Rory McIlroy, whose errant shot on the 7th hit a spectator in the leg. That spectator? McIlroy’s father. Justin Rose (-7) leads the field after the first day and hopes that his hot start can help him win his first jacket. He finished second in both 2015 and 2017.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. The Masters Tournament began in 1934, starting what would become an 80-plus year tradition in professional golf. Can you name every winner of the Masters Tournament?

Good luck!