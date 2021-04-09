The most surprising developments thus far in the NHL season

Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

Given the overall strength of their division, nobody should have had very high expectations for the Buffalo Sabres, even after their offseason additions of Taylor Hall and Eric Staal. They seemed to be a long shot to even compete for a playoff spot and were expected to finish somewhere outside of the top-four in the East Division. But did anybody really see them being the worst team in the NHL and going 17 consecutive games without a win? There were a lot of factors at play there, from the unbalanced schedule and injury issues with Jack Eichel and Linus Ullmark just to name a few, but this has still turned out to be a lousy team that is set to miss the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the 10th consecutive season. Hall and Jeff Skinner have also been massive disappointments offensively.