The major Ethereum support area is $1,800 but weaker than Bitcoin‘s — Analyst By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

The major Ethereum support area is $1,800 but weaker than Bitcoin‘s — Analyst

The price of Ether (ETH) is hovering near its all-time high once again, while (BTC) is still far from surpassing its record high at $60,805.

But despite ETH demonstrating strong technical momentum and entering price discovery, on-chain analysis finds that its support is “narrower” than Bitcoin’s.

USD cost of Ether held since November 2020. Source: Chainalysis, Philip Gradwell
4-hour price chart with key levels. Source: TradingView.com, Blunts