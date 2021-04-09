“The Crown” Actors Offer Their Condolensces

“Thank you for your service old chap — it won’t be the same without you.”
This morning, Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh passed away at the age of 99.
The Royal Family released this official statement:
The son of Princess Alice of Battenberg and Prince Andrew of Greece, Prince Philip married Elizabeth II in 1947, five years before she would become queen.
The members of the Royal Family aren’t the only ones to pay their respects to the prince. Tobias Menzies, who portrayed Philip on The Crown from 2019 to 2020 also tweeted a message.
And Matt Smith, who played the prince on the hit Netflix show from 2016 to 2017, issued a statement to TODAY.
“I’d like to offer my condolences to Her Majesty the Queen and the Royal Family,” Smith said in his statement.
“Prince Philip was the man. And he knew it. 99 and out, but what an innings. And what style. Thank you for your service old chap — it won’t be the same without you.”
Rest in peace, Prince Philip.
