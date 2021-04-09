‘Teen Wolf’ Star James Hampton Passes Away at 84

YouTube

The actor who plays Michael J. Fox’s onscreen father on ‘Teen Wolf’ has died at the age of 84 at his home in Fort Worth, Texas after suffering from complications because of Parkinson’s disease.

Actor James Hampton, who starred in “Teen Wolf” and “F Troop“, has died aged 84.

His family and agent told The Hollywood Reporter that Hampton died on Wednesday (07Apr21) at his home in Fort Worth, Texas, as a result of complications due to Parkinson’s disease.

Hampton was most famous for starring as Hannibal Dobbs in 63 out of 65 episodes of “F Troop”, and for playing Michael J. Fox‘s father in “Teen Wolf”.

He was also a longtime collaborator with Burt Reynolds, and starred alongside the actor in movies “The Man Who Loved Cat Dancing“, “The Longest Yard“, “W.W. and the Dixie Dancekings and Hustle“, as well as directing Reynolds’ TV show “Evening Shade“.

After his years of acting, Hampton went on to mentor local drama students, according to his loved ones.

TV personality Randy West penned a moving tribute to the late actor on Facebook. “Those who didn’t know his name, certainly knew his sweet face…,” he began.

“The kindness in James’ eyes and the warmth in his smile were the attributes that brought him a wealth of friendships that spanned decades. They were also the gifts that endeared him to movie, television and theater audiences over a career of more than 50 years.”

He continued, “As a U.S. Army veteran who received awards for his performing with the USO, James remained in service with his country’s fighting forces in the role that TV audiences came to know and love the best – the bungling bugler Trooper Hannibal Dobbs on ‘F-Troop.’ ”