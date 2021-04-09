Taylor Swift Finally Releases Revamped ‘Fearless’ Album

Instagram

The ‘Cardigan’ singer has finally launched ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’, the re-recorded version of her 2008 Grammy-winning album ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’.

AceShowbiz –

Taylor Swift has released the first of her re-recorded albums, “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)“.

The 31-year-old megastar’s new recording of the 2008 Grammy-winning LP features 26 songs and six previously unheard tracks.

Taylor had already released “You All Over Me (From the Vault)” featuring Maren Morris, “Love Story (Taylor’s Version)”, and “Mr. Perfectly Fine (From the Vault)”.

The latter was penned in 2008, but never made it onto the final track-listing for the original cut of “Fearless“.

In the tune, which fans have speculated may have been written about her ex-boyfriend Joe Jonas, Taylor sings, “Mr. perfect face. Mr. here to stay. Mr. look me in the eye and told me you would never go away.

“Hello, Mr. perfectly fine. How’s your heart after breaking mine? Mr. always at the right place at the right time, baby. Hello, Mr. casually cruel. Mr. everything revolves around you. I’ve been Miss misery since your goodbye. And you’re Mr. perfectly fine.”

Keith Urban – who the “Cardigan” hitmaker supported on the Escape Together World in 2009 – duets with Taylor on “That’s When (From the Vault)” and the Australian superstar also added harmonies to “We Were Happy (From the Vault)”.

“Bye Bye Baby” concludes the six unreleased cuts from “Fearless”.

The final song on the track-listing is the bonus remix “Love Story (Taylor’s Version)” by Elvira Anderfjard, a Swedish producer who has worked with the likes of Katy Perry and Tove Lo.

Taylor had previously revealed her plans to release new versions of her early records after Scooter Braun‘s Ithaca Holdings bought the rights to her back catalogue.

“It’s going to be fun, because it’ll feel like regaining a freedom and taking back what’s mine,” she said. “When I created (these songs), I didn’t know what they would grow up to be. Going back in and knowing that it meant something to people is actually a really beautiful way to celebrate what the fans have done for my music.”